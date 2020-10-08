Amazon reveals first electric delivery van built for it by Rivian

Amazon has released video of the first functional example of the electric delivery truck being developed for it by startup electric automaker Rivian.

The futuristic box van features rounded corners, round headlamps and the Amazon logo on the grille.

The vehicle is being built with the same technology as the Rivian R1T pickup that will enter production next year. Amazon did not reveal the vehicle’s range, but said it features a 360-degree camera system and various electronic driver aids to improve safety.

It uses twin digital displays that appear to be the same as the ones in the R1T and has extra impact protection in the driver’s door and a bulkhead with a lockable door separating the driver’s compartment from the cargo area.

Amazon has taken an investment stake in Rivian worth several hundred million dollars and has ordered 100,000 of the vans to be delivered through 2030 as part of an effort to become a carbon-neutral company by 2040.

