Amazon still selling kids' Confederate soldier costume that Party City pulled

Talk about a scary costume.

A Confederate soldier costume for children is still available for sale on Amazon after Party City pulled the same controversial outfit following fierce backlash when the getup was spotted on a store shelf in Virginia two weeks ago.

The online superstore appears to be stocked with a slew of Confederate-inspired costumes for both kids and adults, some featuring the rebel flag.

“Fun for playing dress-up, stage performances, costume parties, Halloween and more,” the product description for a costume by Forum Novelties reads, noting that the hat and sword are sold separately.

Though a spokesperson for Amazon was not immediately available to offer further comment, Party City had already pledged to pull the criticized costume from sale after an uproar.

In September, a mother was shopping at the party supply store in Falls Church, Va., with her two Black daughters when she was horrified to find kid-sized costumes of a Confederate officer and General Robert E. Lee.

“I turned around and walked right back out the door. This is completely offensive and racist,” Caroline Eames Brasler wrote on Facebook. “Pull it from your shelves.”

Now, the retailer claims to have done just that, WUSA9 reports.

“At Party City, we do not tolerate racism or hatred of any kind, and we stand together in solidarity with our diverse colleagues, customers, and communities,” the store said in a statement, stressing that the attire was sold at a franchised location and not produced or sold in any corporate-owned shops.

“We have reached out to our franchisees and other partners to remove it from all retail locations ASAP,” Party City said. “We know that as a company, we can and must do better, and we’re taking immediate action. We value customer feedback and will continue to evaluate how to make each shopping experience fun and welcoming for all as we support efforts in inclusion internally, in our communities, and beyond."

Calls to remove Confederate monuments, statues, symbols and more have swept the nation following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in police custody.