©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

AJ Foyt's Indy 500 car will help build homes for veterans

Sponsor ABC Supply will match up to $1 million in donations made to Homes Four Our Troops

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
J.R. Hildebrand will be racing for victory and a good cause at this year's Indy 500.

(AJ Foyt Racing)

His AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet will be wearing a special ABC Supply sponsorship livery aimed at raising money to help injured veterans.

The scheme supports the Homes For Our Troops charitable organization, which builds homes for severely wounded veterans.

(AJ Foyt Racing)

ABC Supply will match up to $1 million in donations made to the organization between May 21 and Memorial Day, May 30, so Hildebrand is guaranteed to be a winner regardless of how he does in the race.

"I think the fans will love it, and I think the fans will be so happy to see the American flag — especially with our team," four-time Indy 500 winner A.J. Foyt said of the partnership.

"I would like to thank ABC Supply for supporting Homes For Our Troops. It’s great."

(AJ Foyt Racing)

Hildebrand has three top 10 finishes in the Indy 500 in his career, including a second-place result in his first race in 2011.

The team last won the marquee event with Kenny Brack behind the wheel in 1999.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos