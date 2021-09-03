9 Labor Day weekend car deals to look for

With the ongoing new car shortage it'll probably be easier to find an open spot on the beach for your blanket than discounts on a vehicle purchase.

Transaction prices have reached record highs and a J.D. Power study found that the average incentive across the market dropped to just 4.3% in August.

Used car prices are also through the roof, but that means savvy shoppers with a trade-in are in a good position to make out if they can score a rare deal on a new vehicle.

Edmunds has scoured the market for models with relatively large inventories and discounts to help and has found a few to look out for if you're not too picky:

2021 Jeep Renegade

Average MSRP: $29,671; average discount: $4,108 (14% discount)

2021 Buick Encore GX

Average MSRP: $29,833; average discount: $3,049 (10% discount)

2021 Kia Forte

Average MSRP: $21,898; average discount: $1,946 (9% discount)

2021 Nissan Murano

Average MSRP: $42,823; average discount: $3,671 (9% discount)

2021 Ram 1500

Average MSRP: $53,755; average discount: $3,456 (7% discount)

Cars.com also has a few suggestions for vehicles with widely-available discounts, and agrees with Edmunds on the Murano.

2021 Nissan Murano

Discount: $2,500 to $3,500; price range after savings: $31,500 to $50,500

2021 Nissan Leaf

Discount: $3,000 to $7,500; price range after savings: $25,000 to $40,000

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

Discount: $3,000 (not available on base trim); price after savings: $24,500 to $43,000

2021 Buick Enclave

Discount: $4,250; price after savings: $37,000 to $59,500

The Associated Press contributed to this report