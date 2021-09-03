9 Labor Day weekend car deals to look for
New car incentives are few and far between
With the ongoing new car shortage it'll probably be easier to find an open spot on the beach for your blanket than discounts on a vehicle purchase.
Transaction prices have reached record highs and a J.D. Power study found that the average incentive across the market dropped to just 4.3% in August.
Used car prices are also through the roof, but that means savvy shoppers with a trade-in are in a good position to make out if they can score a rare deal on a new vehicle.
Edmunds has scoured the market for models with relatively large inventories and discounts to help and has found a few to look out for if you're not too picky:
2021 Jeep Renegade
Average MSRP: $29,671; average discount: $4,108 (14% discount)
2021 Buick Encore GX
Average MSRP: $29,833; average discount: $3,049 (10% discount)
2021 Kia Forte
Average MSRP: $21,898; average discount: $1,946 (9% discount)
2021 Nissan Murano
Average MSRP: $42,823; average discount: $3,671 (9% discount)
2021 Ram 1500
Average MSRP: $53,755; average discount: $3,456 (7% discount)
Cars.com also has a few suggestions for vehicles with widely-available discounts, and agrees with Edmunds on the Murano.
2021 Nissan Murano
Discount: $2,500 to $3,500; price range after savings: $31,500 to $50,500
2021 Nissan Leaf
Discount: $3,000 to $7,500; price range after savings: $25,000 to $40,000
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
Discount: $3,000 (not available on base trim); price after savings: $24,500 to $43,000
2021 Buick Enclave
Discount: $4,250; price after savings: $37,000 to $59,500
The Associated Press contributed to this report