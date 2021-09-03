Expand / Collapse search
AUTO
Published

9 Labor Day weekend car deals to look for

New car incentives are few and far between

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
With the ongoing new car shortage it'll probably be easier to find an open spot on the beach for your blanket than discounts on a vehicle purchase.

(Bess Adler/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Transaction prices have reached record highs and a J.D. Power study found that the average incentive across the market dropped to just 4.3% in August.

Used car prices are also through the roof, but that means savvy shoppers with a trade-in are in a good position to make out if they can score a rare deal on a new vehicle.

Edmunds has scoured the market for models with relatively large inventories and discounts to help and has found a few to look out for if you're not too picky:

2021 Jeep Renegade

This undated photo provided by Stellantis shows the 2020 Jeep Renegade, a small SUV that offered an average savings of about 14% in August. (Stellantis via AP)

This undated photo provided by Stellantis shows the 2020 Jeep Renegade, a small SUV that offered an average savings of about 14% in August. (Stellantis via AP)

Average MSRP: $29,671; average discount: $4,108 (14% discount)

2021 Buick Encore GX

(Buick)

Average MSRP: $29,833; average discount: $3,049 (10% discount)

2021 Kia Forte

(Kia)

Average MSRP: $21,898; average discount: $1,946 (9% discount)

2021 Nissan Murano

(Nissan)

Average MSRP: $42,823; average discount: $3,671 (9% discount)

2021 Ram 1500

(Ram)

Average MSRP: $53,755; average discount: $3,456 (7% discount)

Cars.com also has a few suggestions for vehicles with widely-available discounts, and agrees with Edmunds on the Murano.

2021 Nissan Leaf

(Nissan)

Discount: $3,000 to $7,500; price range after savings: $25,000 to $40,000

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

(Chevrolet)

Discount: $3,000 (not available on base trim); price after savings: $24,500 to $43,000

2021 Buick Enclave

(Buick)

Discount: $4,250; price after savings: $37,000 to $59,500

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos