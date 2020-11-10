75th anniversary Ram 2500 Power Wagon salutes first 4x4 pickup

Ram is giving a three-and-a-half-ton salute to the first 4x4 pickup.

The 2021 75th Anniversary Edition Ram 2500 Power Wagon is a tribute to the 1946 Dodge it borrows its name from, which is widely considered to be the first mass-produced consumer 4x4 pickup.

Like the first Jeeps, the original Power Wagon was a commercialized version of trucks developed for the military during World War II. The model was originally marketed primarily as a work truck but became popular with off-roaders over the years.

The name returned in 2005 on heavy-duty pickups and has been used on various models since. The latest update came in 2020 with the Ram 2500’s latest exterior design and a cabin borrowed from the light-duty Ram 1500.

The 7,000-pound 2021 Power Wagon 2500 comes with a 410 hp 6.4-liter V8, a 2-inch suspension lift compared to the other 2500 models, a full set of locking differentials, disconnecting sway bar, built-in winch and plenty of underbody protection. The 75th Anniversary Edition package adds unique features that include commemorative badging, a model-specific grille, dark trim, 17-inch wheels with 33-inch tires, an interior featuring brown leather, brushed aluminum and gloss black accents, and a 750-watt sound system.

Original Power Wagons have become hot collectibles in recent years, with some outfits like Legacy Classic Trucks charging upward of $300,000 or more for luxury restorations.

The 75th Anniversary Edition doesn't cost quite that much, but pricing starts at $66,945 with deliveries scheduled to begin before the end of the year.

