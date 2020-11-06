The Ram 1500 pickup is now available as an Italian luxury sedan

In a world where cars try their darndest to look like trucks, it was only a matter of time before someone made a truck that looks like a car.

Italian luxury leather goods brand Aznom has turned the Ram 1500 pickup into a competitor to Bentley and Rolls-Royce’s sedans called the Palladium.

The Monza-based company’s bespoke custom automobile division commissioned the design after offering a previous take on the idea in 2018 called the Atalaux that had the style of a Ram 1500 with a short cap over its bed.

Company founder Marcello Meregalli said he drew inspiration for the idea from the U.S. president's limousine, which features a sedan body on a medium duty truck frame.

For the Palladium, the 4x4 Ram’s body has been thoroughly redesigned with a unique front fascia, bulging rear fenders and an intricate roofline.

Instead of an open bed or tailgate, the palladium features a slide-out drawer for a trunk. The interior has been trimmed in high-end leathers and wood and features a two-seat “throne” in the rear with a cocktail table.

Power comes from a twin-turbocharged version of the Ram 1500’s 5.7 liter V8 that cranks out over 700 hp, putting it on par with the new supercharged Ram 1500 TRX high-performance truck.

Pricing for the Palladium has not yet been announced, but only 10 will be made and the far less-lavish Atalux costs $260,000.

