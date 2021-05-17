72-year-old John Force wins NHRA four-wide drag race

NHRA legend John Force picked up his 152nd victory at the NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Concord, N.C., on Sunday at age 72.

Force beat J.R. Todd, Cruz Pedregon and Alexis DeJoria with a 3.117-second run at 328.78 mph in the final.

"Timing is everything," Force told NHRA.com. "I won the inaugural (four-wide race in 2010) here and this makes me so proud. Don’t take the job you love for granted. I wanted to win for (track owner) Bruton (Smith), (crew chief) Daniel (Hood), but these kids are tough out here. Some days, things go right and our car was ready and prepared, and I halfway did my job. I’m excited and I get to send this (Wally trophy) to Bruton, a guy I really love."

Force is the winningest driver in NHRA history and has 16 series championships to his name.

His last previous win came in September 2019 before he paused his team's operations for much of the 2020 season due to the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.