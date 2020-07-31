John Force Racing dropping out of 2020 NHRA season due to coronavirus pandemic

John Force Racing won’t be coming back to the track this year.

Owner John Force said in a statement that the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible to meet the commitments required by his sponsors.

“In our contracts with sponsors we have guarantees. They get social media, certain number of races, certain number of race days, activation at races and other commitments. No matter how I looked at it I couldn’t deliver on those commitments. It just wasn’t fair to them,” Force said.

The team competed in the first two rounds of the NHRA season in February before the series was suspended due to the pandemic, but did not return when racing restarted at Indianapolis in early July.

JOHN FORCE WINS RECORD 151ST RACE

“We can’t fight now, we can’t race right now, but with what I have, with the help of my sponsors and my own personal money, I can maintain. I have to protect my family, my employees, my teams and my sponsors,” Force said.

“What I’m saying is that I’m going to prepare to come back next year stronger than ever."

John Force Racing driver Robert Hight is the defending NHRA Funny Car champion and the now-71-year-old Force won his 151st race last year. Force’s daughter, Brittany finished third in the 2019 Top Fuel standings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP