Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Racing
Published

John Force Racing dropping out of 2020 NHRA season due to coronavirus pandemic

Top team can't keep committments under current conditions

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Electric Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 may be Ford's quickest pony car everVideo

Electric Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 may be Ford's quickest pony car ever

Ford Icons Global Director Dave Pericak talks to Fox News Autos about the automaker’s first electric drag racing car and what it means about the future of Ford Performance.

John Force Racing won’t be coming back to the track this year.

(John Force Racing)

Owner John Force said in a statement that the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible to meet the commitments required by his sponsors.

“In our contracts with sponsors we have guarantees. They get social media, certain number of races, certain number of race days, activation at races and other commitments. No matter how I looked at it I couldn’t deliver on those commitments. It just wasn’t fair to them,” Force said.

The team competed in the first two rounds of the NHRA season in February before the series was suspended due to the pandemic, but did not return when racing restarted at Indianapolis in early July.

JOHN FORCE WINS RECORD 151ST RACE

“We can’t fight now, we can’t race right now, but with what I have, with the help of my sponsors and my own personal money, I can maintain. I have to protect my family, my employees, my teams and my sponsors,” Force said.

“What I’m saying is that I’m going to prepare to come back next year stronger than ever."

John Force Racing driver Robert Hight is the defending NHRA Funny Car champion and the now-71-year-old Force won his 151st race last year. Force’s daughter, Brittany finished third in the 2019 Top Fuel standings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos

Trending in Auto