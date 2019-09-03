John Force wins 151st NHRA Funny Car event at 70

John Force is still a force to be reckoned with at the drag strip.

The 70-year-old NHRA Funny Car driver claimed his 151st win on Monday, resetting his own record for the second time this season.

The victory at the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals was also his fifth at the Indianapolis event, tying the all-time mark with Ed “Ace” McCulloch.

Force defeated Jack Beckham in the final with a 3.919-second run at 324.44 mph.

"Someday I've got to go out that door, and I said two things: It would sure be nice to win a championship and it would sure be nice to win Indy one more time," Force said. "This race really meant a lot. Winning this, I didn't think I would ever get the chance again and I didn't think I could be that good with the right team that supported me."

Ron Capps is currently second behind Force on the career wins list with 64, his most recent coming at the NHRA's previous event in Brainerd, Minn.

