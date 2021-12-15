7-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton knighted by Prince Charles

Lewis Hamilton may not have won the Formula One driver's title this year, but he received another very cool one this week.

The 36-year-old Brit was knighted by Prince Charles at Windsor Castle Thursday for "services to motorsport" and is now officially known as Sir Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton has won the F1 world championship a record-tying seven times and has become an outspoken voice for a number of human rights issues in recent years, supporting both the Black Lives Matter and LBGTQ+ communities.

He becomes the first active F1 driver to have the honor bestowed upon him by the royal family and only the fourth in history after Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss and Jackie Stewart.

The Mercedes-AMG driver lost this season's championship to Max Verstappen at the final race in Abu Dhabi, which finished under controversial circumstances, the results of which may still be appealed by the team before Thursday night's awards dinner.

Hamilton did not speak to the media or issue any statements after the ceremony.