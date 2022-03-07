$4 gasoline: These are the least fuel efficient American vehicles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The national average for a gallon of gasoline jumped above $4 on Monday and is on the verge of breaking the all-time record of $4.11 set in 2008 sometime this week as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The increase has some recent truck and performance vehicle buyers lamenting their purchasing choices on social media, as often happens during price spikes.

Aside from heavy duty trucks, which don't have to display their fuel economy ratings, we've rounded up a list of the least-efficient vehicles currently offered by the American brands, based on their EPA combined fuel economy ratings, for those of you who are concerned things aren't going to change for a long time to come.

With its 668 hp supercharged V8, the high-performance Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing sedan is the most powerful vehicle Caddy has ever sold, but its efficiency is a throwback to the boulevardiers the brand sold in the 1970s.

Fat tires, compromised aerodynamics and a 797 hp supercharged V8 conspire to make Dodge's ultimate muscle cars drink fuel about as quickly as they accelerate.

The 450 hp 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 in the F-150 Raptor may be from Ford's EcoBoost family of engines, but the monster truck is not economical at the pump.

The rebooted Grand Wagoneer may not be available with wood paneling, but the fuel economy provided by its 6.4-liter V8 is very old fashioned.

Be careful what you wish for. Jeep Wrangler fans had been asking the brand to offer a V8-powered model for years and finally got one last year with a 470 hp V8 that takes the already inefficient SUV down to new lows.

The 760 hp Mustang Shelby GT500 is the most powerful Ford ever and burns gas as well as it burns rubber.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ram's 702 hp supertruck outdoes the Ford F-150 Raptor on power by a big margin, but it has to come from somewhere.

MORE AUTOMOTIVE NEWS FROM FOX NEWS AUTOS