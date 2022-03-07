Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maintenance
Published

$4 gasoline: These are the least fuel efficient American vehicles

Trucks and sports cars with powerful engines are having a bad moment

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Video

Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the most powerful pickup ever made, but it's not all about speed. The high performance off-roader is a well-rounded monster truck, says Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The national average for a gallon of gasoline jumped above $4 on Monday and is on the verge of breaking the all-time record of $4.11 set in 2008 sometime this week as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Shell gas pump showing high gas prices in Lafayette, California, November 25, 2021. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Shell gas pump showing high gas prices in Lafayette, California, November 25, 2021. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

The increase has some recent truck and performance vehicle buyers lamenting their purchasing choices on social media, as often happens during price spikes.

The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye is powered by a 797 hp V8.

The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye is powered by a 797 hp V8. (Dodge)

Aside from heavy duty trucks, which don't have to display their fuel economy ratings, we've rounded up a list of the least-efficient vehicles currently offered by the American brands, based on their EPA combined fuel economy ratings, for those of you who are concerned things aren't going to change for a long time to come.

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing: 15 mpg

Test drive: 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Video

With its 668 hp supercharged V8, the high-performance Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing sedan is the most powerful vehicle Caddy has ever sold, but its efficiency is a throwback to the boulevardiers the brand sold in the 1970s.

Dodge Challenger/Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody: 15 mpg

The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is a miraculous muscle car Video

Fat tires, compromised aerodynamics and a 797 hp supercharged V8 conspire to make Dodge's ultimate muscle cars drink fuel about as quickly as they accelerate.

Ford F-150 Raptor: 15 mpg

Test drive: 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Video

The 450 hp 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 in the F-150 Raptor may be from Ford's EcoBoost family of engines, but the monster truck is not economical at the pump.

Jeep Grand Wagoneer: 15 mpg

Test drive: 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer Video

The rebooted Grand Wagoneer may not be available with wood paneling, but the fuel economy provided by its 6.4-liter V8 is very old fashioned.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392: 14 mpg

Test drive: The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is a V8-powered king of the hill Video

Be careful what you wish for. Jeep Wrangler fans had been asking the brand to offer a V8-powered model for years and finally got one last year with a 470 hp V8 that takes the already inefficient SUV down to new lows.

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500: 14 mpg

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 test drive Video

The 760 hp Mustang Shelby GT500 is the most powerful Ford ever and burns gas as well as it burns rubber.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ram 1500 TRX 12 mpg

Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Video

Ram's 702 hp supertruck outdoes the Ford F-150 Raptor on power by a big margin, but it has to come from somewhere.

MORE AUTOMOTIVE NEWS FROM FOX NEWS AUTOS

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos