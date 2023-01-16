Expand / Collapse search
The Jeep Avenger is the Car of the Year, but you can't buy it in the US

All-electric SUV is not coming to the USA

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Jeep Avenger is a hero.

The new all-electric, subcompact SUV was named 2023 European Car of the Year, besting the VW ID.Buzz and Nissan Aryia EVs, which rounded out the top three in votes.

The four-door Avenger is shorter in length than the Jeep Renegade or two-door Jeep Wrangler and has a driving range of 249 miles per charge on the European rating system, which is more generous than the EPA's.

Its front-wheel-drivetrain is rated at 154 hp and the battery can be charged from 20% to 80% in 24 minutes, according to Jeep.

2023 NORTH AMERICAAN CAR, TRUCK AND UTILITY VEHICLE OF THE YEAR REVEALED

The Jeep Avenger is the brand's first all-electric model.

Fast-charging speeds typically drop off after a vehicle's battery is 80% filled to prevent damage and help extend its life.

Unfortunately for any American fans, there are no plans to import the Polish-built product to the U.S. It's been deemed too small for the market, but Jeep has something else in the works.

The automaker last year unveiled the Recon and Wagoneer S midsize electric SUV concepts, which will be followed by production versions in 2024.

The Jeep Recon concept previews a 2024 model.

The Recon is a Wrangler-style off-road model with boxy styling, while the Wagoneer S is a street-focused vehicle that has a high performance all-wheel-drive system rated at 600 hp and range of 400 miles between charges.

The Jeep Wagoneer S concept has 600 hp and a 400-mile driving range.

Pricing and the exact release date for the two models hasn't been announced, but the plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe currently starts at $56,530 and was the best-selling plug-in hybrid in the U.S. in 2022.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.