The Jeep Avenger is the Car of the Year, but you can't buy it in the US

The Jeep Avenger is a hero.

The new all-electric, subcompact SUV was named 2023 European Car of the Year, besting the VW ID.Buzz and Nissan Aryia EVs, which rounded out the top three in votes.

The four-door Avenger is shorter in length than the Jeep Renegade or two-door Jeep Wrangler and has a driving range of 249 miles per charge on the European rating system, which is more generous than the EPA's.

Its front-wheel-drivetrain is rated at 154 hp and the battery can be charged from 20% to 80% in 24 minutes, according to Jeep.

2023 NORTH AMERICAAN CAR, TRUCK AND UTILITY VEHICLE OF THE YEAR REVEALED

Fast-charging speeds typically drop off after a vehicle's battery is 80% filled to prevent damage and help extend its life.

Unfortunately for any American fans, there are no plans to import the Polish-built product to the U.S. It's been deemed too small for the market, but Jeep has something else in the works.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

The automaker last year unveiled the Recon and Wagoneer S midsize electric SUV concepts, which will be followed by production versions in 2024.

The Recon is a Wrangler-style off-road model with boxy styling, while the Wagoneer S is a street-focused vehicle that has a high performance all-wheel-drive system rated at 600 hp and range of 400 miles between charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pricing and the exact release date for the two models hasn't been announced, but the plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe currently starts at $56,530 and was the best-selling plug-in hybrid in the U.S. in 2022.