Toyota teases new Sequoia SUV with hidden message

It's out with the very old at Toyota.

The automaker has released the first image of what appears to be the upcoming Sequoia SUV replacement, saying in its press release that "something big is coming."

Leaving less ambiguity about the model being teased, Autoblog first discovered that adjusting the exposure on the image reveals the message "All-new Debut: The Forest, and its trees, almost in view."

The Sequoia, of course, borrows its name from the world's tallest trees.

The current version of the full-size, three-row SUV first went on sale in 2008 and is the oldest SUV design available for purchase as a new vehicle today.

Most details on the new Sequoia are still under wraps, but it will likely be built on the same platform as the recently introduced Tundra pickup and could share one or both of its powertrain options, which include the 398 hp i-Force twin-turbocharged V6 and i-Force Max that combines the V6 with an electric motor in a hybrid configuration rated at 437 hp.

The platform is also used for the latest Lexus LX, which features a 409 hp version of the i-Force and an independent rear suspension, which the outgoing Sequoia has.

Toyota sold just 7,364 Sequoias last year in an increasingly competitive segment that includes the Ford Expedition, Chevrolet Tahoe and Jeep Wagoneer.