Toyota teases new Sequoia SUV with hidden message

Oldest SUV on sale is finally getting replaced

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Inside the 2022 Toyota Tundra Video

Inside the 2022 Toyota Tundra

Toyota Trucks Executive Chief Engineer Mike Sweers enters The Fox Garage to talk about the all-new 2022 Tundra pickup with Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.

It's out with the very old at Toyota.

The all-new replacement for the Toyota Sequoia will be revealed soon.

The all-new replacement for the Toyota Sequoia will be revealed soon. (Toyota)

The automaker has released the first image of what appears to be the upcoming Sequoia SUV replacement, saying in its press release that "something big is coming."

(Toyota)

Leaving less ambiguity about the model being teased, Autoblog first discovered that adjusting the exposure on the image reveals the message "All-new Debut: The Forest, and its trees, almost in view."

The tallest Sequoias are found in California's Sequoia National Park.

The tallest Sequoias are found in California's Sequoia National Park. (iStock/MarcPo)

The Sequoia, of course, borrows its name from the world's tallest trees.

The current version of the full-size, three-row SUV first went on sale in 2008 and is the oldest SUV design available for purchase as a new vehicle today.

The current Sequoia starts at $51,995.

The current Sequoia starts at $51,995. (Toyota)

Most details on the new Sequoia are still under wraps, but it will likely be built on the same platform as the recently introduced Tundra pickup and could share one or both of its powertrain options, which include the 398 hp i-Force twin-turbocharged V6 and i-Force Max that combines the V6 with an electric motor in a hybrid configuration rated at 437 hp.

The new Sequoia is expected to share its platform with the 2022 Lexus LX that's scheduled to be in showrooms before April.

The new Sequoia is expected to share its platform with the 2022 Lexus LX that's scheduled to be in showrooms before April. (Lexus)

The platform is also used for the latest Lexus LX, which features a 409 hp version of the i-Force and an independent rear suspension, which the outgoing Sequoia has.

Toyota sold just 7,364 Sequoias last year in an increasingly competitive segment that includes the Ford Expedition, Chevrolet Tahoe and Jeep Wagoneer.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos