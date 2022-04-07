2023 Kia Telluride teased with new tech and X-Pro off-road trim

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kia Telluride is getting a refresh for 2023, even though it doesn't need it.

The 2020 World Car of the Year is Kia's best-selling SUV and is one of the fastest-selling vehicles in the U.S. in February, according to data from iseecars.com.

Time marches on, however, and its due for its regularly scheduled mid-cycle redesign for 2023, which appears to be more substantial than most.

Kia has released two teaser images of the three-row SUV ahead of its debut at the upcoming New York International Auto Show.

A shadowy image of its exterior suggest it will receive mild updates that include new lighting, but a rendering of the interior reveals a full overhaul of the dashboard.

In place of the traditional layout in the current model, which has an instrument cluster with analogue gauges and a separate touchscreen infotainment system in the center of the dashboard, is what appears to be a single housing one or more widescreen displays similar to what's featured in several of Kia's other latest models.

Kia also confirmed that the Telluride will be offered in a new X-Pro trim, which will include rugged equipment and features suitable for light off-roading.

The Telluride will be revealed in full at the New York International Auto Show on April 13 along with the new Kia Niro compact SUV, which will be available as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid and EV.