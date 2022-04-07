Expand / Collapse search
Kia
Published

2023 Kia Telluride teased with new tech and X-Pro off-road trim

Fast-selling SUV is getting an makeover it doesn't really need

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
2020 Kia Telluride test drive Video

2020 Kia Telluride test drive

The 2020 Kia Telluride is a huge deal. It's the brand's largest model ever, and was designed to take on big players like the Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu took it for a spin to see how it measures up.

The Kia Telluride is getting a refresh for 2023, even though it doesn't need it.

The 2023 Kia Telluride will debut at the New York International Auto Show

The 2023 Kia Telluride will debut at the New York International Auto Show (Kia)

The 2020 World Car of the Year is Kia's best-selling SUV and is one of the fastest-selling vehicles in the U.S. in February, according to data from iseecars.com.

The 2022 Telluride is Kia's best-selling SUV

The 2022 Telluride is Kia's best-selling SUV (Kia)

Time marches on, however, and its due for its regularly scheduled mid-cycle redesign for 2023, which appears to be more substantial than most.

Kia has released two teaser images of the three-row SUV ahead of its debut at the upcoming New York International Auto Show.

The 2023 Kia Telluride features a new digital dashboard.

The 2023 Kia Telluride features a new digital dashboard. (Kia)

A shadowy image of its exterior suggest it will receive mild updates that include new lighting, but a rendering of the interior reveals a full overhaul of the dashboard.

The 2022 Telluride has a more conventional interior design.

The 2022 Telluride has a more conventional interior design. (Kia)

In place of the traditional layout in the current model, which has an instrument cluster with analogue gauges and a separate touchscreen infotainment system in the center of the dashboard, is what appears to be a single housing one or more widescreen displays similar to what's featured in several of Kia's other latest models.

Kia also confirmed that the Telluride will be offered in a new X-Pro trim, which will include rugged equipment and features suitable for light off-roading.

(Kia)

The Telluride will be revealed in full at the New York International Auto Show on April 13 along with the new Kia Niro compact SUV, which will be available as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid and EV.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos