The 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor is a shock to the compact pickup segment

The Ford Maverick is getting some muscle.

The 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor is a new off-road version of the compact pickup coming this fall.

It's technically a package of equipment that can be added to the Maverick's XLT or Lariat trims that's similar to the Tremor options already offered on the Ranger, F-150 and F-Series Super Duty.

It includes a retuned suspension and a 17-inch wheel and all-terrain tire package that increase its ground clearance to 9.4 inches, which is .8 inches more than the other all-wheel-drive Maverick models.

It only comes with the Maverick's 250 horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with all-wheel-drive, but gets a special twin-clutch rear differential borrowed from the Bronco Sport that can be locked for maximum traction.

Its towing and payload ratings are 2,000 pounds and 1,200 pounds, respectively, and a Trail Control low speed cruise control for use off-pavement is standard.

The lower front fascia has been redesigned to further improve clearance over rough terrain and protective steel skid plates are installed underneath.

Orange tow hooks and trim are a signature element of the Tremor treatment and a Tremor Appearance package adds a gray roof and mirror caps plus Tremor decals on the hood and sides.

The Maverick's only direct competitor, the Hyundai Santa Cruz, is currently not available in an off-road trim.

Prices are set at $2,995 for the Tremor package and $1,495 for the Tremor Appearance package and ordering will begin in September.

Full pricing for the 2023 Maverick has not yet been announced, but an all-wheel-drive 2022 Maverick XLT starts at $27,510.