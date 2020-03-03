Expand / Collapse search
New Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm sports sedan has 4 doors, 2 seats

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Sometimes math is overrated.

(Alfa Romeo)

The most high performance four-door sedan Alfa Romeo has ever built has just two seats. The Giulia GTAm is a street-legal, track-oriented, more powerful evolution of the Giulia Quadrifoglio.

(Alfa Romeo)

The GTAm features a 540 hp 2.9-liter turbocharged V6, all-wheel-drive, a carbon-fiber body kit with an oversized hoop spoiler and a roll bar where the rear seats should be. It also has carbon fiber front racing buckets with six-point racing belts.

(Alfa Romeo)

If you’re just looking for a fast and functional family car, it’s also available without the “m” and with a rear bench installed, but then where would you put your fire extinguisher?

(Alfa Romeo)

The Giulia GTA hearkens back to a 1965 model and the GTA stands for “Gran Turismo Alleggerita,” where “alleggerita” means “lightened.” As such, it weighs 220 pounds less than the Quadrifoglio, which once held the record for the fastest sedan to lap the Nurburgring race track in Germany, a title now held by the Jaguar XE Project 8 that also happenes to be a two-seat sedan.

(Jaguar)

Alfa Romeo will only build a total of 500 examples of the pair at a yet to be announced price and, while it hasn’t yet confirmed it, Car and Driver reports that the automaker is considering importing some of them to the USA.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu