Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Toyota
Published

2022 Toyota Tundra revealed in full after being leaked on the Internet

Toyota says it "will blow you away"

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2021 Toyota Sienna Video

Test drive: 2021 Toyota Sienna

The 2021 Toyota Sienna is the first hybrid version of the minivan, but much more than that according to Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu

If you can't beat them…

After images of the upcoming all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup were leaked on the Internet by an anonymous source months ahead of its scheduled unveiling in September, Toyota has released an official photo of the full-size truck.

The white four-door depicts the redesigned Tundra in its TRD Pro high performance off-road trim.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra has been revealed in TRD Pro trim.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra has been revealed in TRD Pro trim. (Toyota)

The truck's most distinguishing feature is an enormous grille with LED light strips in that's highlighted in the photo by the vehicle's black and white color scheme.

Toyota has promised that the new Tundra "will blow you away" and said that it will be powered by a new engine called the iForce Max.

Speculation is that the base engine will be the same 409 hp twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that was recently introduced in the new Land Cruiser that will be sold in other markets.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Toyota's executive V.P. of U.S. sales, Bob Carter, also said that an even more powerful option will be offered and that Toyota is "in it to win it" in the full-size pickup segment.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos