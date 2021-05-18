2022 Toyota Tundra pickup teased in electrifying image

Toyota is finally shining some light on its next generation pickup.

The automaker has confirmed that the all-new 2022 Tundra will be revealed "soon."

The full size truck has not been fully redesigned since 2008.

Toyota released a teaser image with the announcement that shows the front of the truck with a dazzling lighting display that includes amber marker lights, fog lights and an LED light strip in the grille.

This is the first time Toyota has confirmed the vehicle is on the way and no technical details have been released.

However, speculation is that the Texas-built truck will offer a hybrid powertrain in keeping with the rest of the Toyota lineup, which would pit it directly against the Ford F-150 PowerBoost.

The Tundra is typically the fourth best-selling full size truck in the U.S. at around 110K-120K units annually, which is all its factory is capable of producing, and has the highest resale value, according to Kelly Blue Book.