Toyota VP says new Tundra pickup 'will blow you away'

Toyota is "in it to win it" in the full-size pickup segment.

That's what the company's executive vice president of sales, Bob Carter, told Motor Trend about the upcoming all-new Tundra.

Carter revealed that the base engine would be more powerful than the current V8, which is the only one available and rated at a healthy 381 hp and 401 lb-ft of torque.

What he didn't say is whether it would be a V8, turbocharged V6 or another configuration.

Tantalizingly, he added that there would be an even more powerful powertrain option "that will blow you away."

"We have our concept and our own technology that I think you'll be impressed," Carter said.

The most-powerful versions of Toyota's best-selling Rav4 SUV are the hybrid and plug-in hybrid, so there's a good chance that's the kind of tech he's talking about, but unconfirmed at this time.

So far, Toyota has only released a teaser image of the front of the truck, which will be revealed in full in September.

The Tundra is currently the fourth-best-selling full-size truck in the U.S., but Toyota has sold a consistent 115,000 or so annually in recent years, which is the maximum output of the Texas factory that builds it.

However, the automaker is moving production of the midsize Tacoma out of the facility this year to increase its capacity to build full-size trucks, which will also include a new Sequoia SUV.