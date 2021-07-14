The 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup brings back unique feature and will 'blow you away'

Toyota's U.S. sales boss Bob Carter said the 2022 Tundra pickup "will blow you away" and he wasn't kidding.

The all-new full-size truck isn't a convertible, but it will let a lot of wind in your hair.

The Tundra will carry over the model's unique power rear window, the automaker has confirmed in a new teaser video of the interior of the vehicle.

The entire rear glass is show retracting into the rear bulkhead while a full panoramic glass roof with a front panel that opens is also depicted.

The exterior of the Tundra was previously revealed in full along with an iForce Max engine that appears to be a turbocharged V6 in lieu of the current Tundra's V8. Carter also said the new engine will be more powerful than the V8 and that an even more potent optional powertrain – rumored to be a hybrid – will be available.

Toyota looks set to release several more teasers ahead of the vehicle's full reveal, which is expected to happen in September.