2022 Subaru BRZ debuts with more power

The Subaru BRZ is coming back as the automaker reveals an all-new version for 2022.

The rear-wheel-drive two-door sports car is the odd-man-out in Subaru’s lineup as the only model without all-wheel-drive.

As with the 2013-2020 model, the BRZ is a joint venture with Toyota, which sold a nearly identical car as the 86 and Scion FR-S.

The new one is less than an inch longer than the one it replaces, but Subaru increased the size of its flat-four-cylinder engine from 2.0 liters to 2.4 liters to improve horsepower from 205 hp to 228 hp. It is available with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

Subaru hasn’t announced performance specifications, but said the engine is mounted lower in the chassis to improve its center of gravity and that it’s only gained 17-41 pounds, depending on the model.

Pricing will be released closer to when the BRZ goes on sale late next year, but the previous edition started at $27,745.

