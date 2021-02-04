2022 Nissan Frontier pickup and Pathfinder SUV revealed

Nissan has revealed new versions of the Frontier pickup and Pathfinder SUV for 2022.

The Frontier is largely an overhaul of the outgoing model, which was first launched in 2005, and carries over the 310 hp 3.8-liter V6 and 9-speed transmission that were introduced last year. The midsize pickup also gets a redesigned exterior that features an upright grille, flatter hood and blistered fenders inspired by the Nissan Hardbody of the 1980s.

The interior is entirely new and equipped with an upgraded infotainment system Nissan's zero-gravity comfort seating and four USB ports. A 9-inch touchscreen display, WiFi hotspot, wireless charging pad and a 360-degree bird’s-eye-view camera with an off-road mode are among the available options.

The Frontier will be offered in four grades that include a new Pro-X that combines the off-road shocks and rugged appearance, skid plates and locking rear differential of the Pro-4X 4x4 with a two-wheel-drivetrain, which has a 6,720-pound tow rating and 1,610-pound payload capacity in non-Pro-X models.

Forward collision warning is standard on all Frontiers and Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 driver aid package with automatic emergency brakes, lane-keeping assist and other functions is optional across the lineup. Adaptive cruise control can also be added to some models.

The Pathfinder is a more dramatic reboot. It remains a front- or all-wheel-drive crossover utility vehicle, but gets a boxier body that Nissan says is a "return to rugged" meant to evoke earlier truck-based Pathfinders and includes three slots tucked into the top of the grille that are a callback to the ones on the front of the original Pathfinder's hood.

The three-row Pathfinder is larger than the previous generation and comes standard with eight-passenger seating and enough cargo room behind the third row to fit four golf bags. A seven-passenger layout with a removable second-row console is optional.

The interior represents a big step up in refinement, with a wrapped and stitched dashboard, heated and cooled front seats, heated second-row seats, tri-zone climate control, a digital instrument cluster and a 10.2-inch head-up display all in the offing.

The Pathfinder continues to use a 284 hp V6, but switches from a shiftless CVT transmission to a 9-speed automatic due to customer feedback that Nissan says provides better uphill performance and helps deliver a 6,000-pound tow rating.

Safety Shield 360 is standard and the Pathfinder is available with ProPILOT Assist, which combines adaptive cruise control with a robust lane-centering system that works on the highway and can handle stop-and-go situations.

The top of the line Pathfinder Platinum adds a Navi-link feature to the system that uses the navigation system to determine the prevailing speed limit and automatically adjusts the speed of the vehicle to match, with the driver able to dial in some variation.

Prices for the Frontier and Pathfinder will be announced closer to when they go on sale this summer.