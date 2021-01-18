Expand / Collapse search
Nissan designs mobile office van for 'work from home' age

Concept lets you work from home on the road

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Tired of working from home? Well, Nissan has developed a way for you to get a taste of the FBI stakeout life instead.

(Nissan)

The NV350 Caravan Office Pod is a minivan with all of the comforts of your home office built into it.

The vehicle is equipped with a slide-out workspace that has a built-in desk, Herman Miller chair and transparent floor.

(Nissan)

Translucent sides on the van provide privacy and light for when the workspace is stowed, while a Plexiglas floor offers a view of whatever it's hovering above when deployed.

(Nissan)

There’s also a coffee machine and a sundeck on the roof for when you need some caffeine and vitamin D and a virus-killing UV light in the glove compartment.

The vehicle is very much a concept that was created by Nissan for its virtual Tokyo Auto Salon presentation after the physical show was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

