2022 Honda Passport revealed with more truck-like styling

Passport gets the Ridgeline's face

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Honda redesigned the Ridgeline pickup this year to make it look less like the Pilot and Passport SUVs that it is based on, but now it's gone and made the Passport look like the pickup.

(Honda)

The midsize 2022 Passport features the upright grille and tall hood of the Ridgeline to further set it apart from the three-row Pilot and better position it as the mild off-road vehicle it is designed to be.

The current Passport more closely resembles the Pilot.

The current Passport more closely resembles the Pilot. (Honda)

It is also the first to debut Honda's new TrailSport trim level which brings rugged styling including unique bumpers and grille, a wider stance and 18-inch wheels with knobby-looking tires.

Honda plans to offer an even more capable TrailSport in the future and has previewed just how extreme the Passport can be with the Rugged Roads concept equipped with a lift kit, all-terrain tires and all sorts of off-road accessories.

(Honda)

In the meantime, all of the Passports get the new profile, but  will carry over their 280 hp V6  powertrain, available all-wheel-drive system and interior layout when they arrive at dealers this winter.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos