2021 Ford Bronco 'sold out' ... again?

People sure seem ready to pony up for the 2021 Ford Bronco.

When the order books opened on the all-new truck on July 13, Ford offered a run of 3,500 specially equipped First Edition models priced at $60,800 and they were all spoken for within hours.

However, reservation holders were notified this week that Ford was doubling the run and reminded they are free to cancel their refundable reservations since the trucks would now be half as rare, affecting their future collectibility.

It looks like few, if any, did, because Ford has confirmed that the second batch of reservations is already sold out, which represents at least $212,800,000 in revenue when production begins next year if everyone converts their $100 deposit into a purchase. This isn't the first time Ford has changed production plans on a limited-edition model. In 2018, it announced it was increasing the number of $450,000 GT supercars it would build from 1,000 to 1,350.

But will there be a third for the Bronco First Edition? Unfortunately, for those who missed out, a company spokesman told Fox News Autos that this is a one-time increase due to the overwhelming demand.

