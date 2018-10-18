$450,000 Ford GT supercar production extended by two years due to demand

Ford just figured how to make a quick $157,500,000.

The automaker has announced plans to extend production of its $450,000 GT supercar by two years due to “exceptional demand,” as it claims to be getting seven orders for every car it can make.

Ford originally said it would build just 1,000 GTs through 2020, but will keep cranking them out through the 2022 model year for a grand total of approximately 1,350.

The market’s thirst for the 216 mph coupe was revealed in recent months when two made their way to auction blocks -- despite their original owners signing agreements not to sell them during the first two years of ownership – and were sold for between $1.3 million and $1.8 million each.

A third car offered at a charity auction sanctioned by Ford in January received a high bid of $2.5 million.

Buying a new GT from Ford isn’t as easy as calling up your local dealer, however. The company is handpicking every customer based on a variety of factors that include loyal Ford ownership and social media reach.

Ford has already allotted nearly 700 cars, and the order books will open on November 1 for the final run.

The carbon fiber GT is assembled for Ford by racing specialist Multimatic and powered by a 647 hp twin-turbocharged V6 that's related to the one offered in the F-150 pickup.

Ford is the only major American brand that currently has a supercar in its lineup, but that's expected to change soon with Chevrolet's long-rumored mid-engine "Corvette" likely to make its debut at or before the Detroit Auto Show in January.