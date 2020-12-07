Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

2021 Ford Bronco launch delayed due to coronavirus – here's what reservation holders need to know

Deliveries won't start until next summer

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Ford is bringing back the Bronco as a lineup of SUVs aimed at off-road and outdoors enthusiasts.

Deliveries of the first 2021 Ford Broncos have been postponed from next spring to summer due to challenges posed to some parts suppliers by the coronavirus pandemic, the automaker has announced.

The all-new SUV was scheduled to begin hitting dealers in early June, but will now arrive at an unspecified time later in the summer.

Ford

Ford

Ford is also moving the date the order book opens from Dec. 7 to mid-January and giving the over 165,000 current reservation holders until March 19 to finalize their orders, rather than the original deadline of Jan. 31.

Hardcore Bronco fans should also note that trucks equipped with a recently announced combination of an optional off-road Sasquatch package and manual-transmission won’t be available until the 2022 model year.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos