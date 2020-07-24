2021 Ford Bronco: Here's when you'll actually be able to get one

The 2021 Ford Bronco has had the automotive world buzzing since it was revealed on July 13, but now the waiting game begins.

The reservation books are open and one model is already effectively sold out, but production of the all-new SUV doesn’t start until next year.

Ford initially said that would be in the spring, but it has now updated its reservations website with more clarification.

According to the page, first reported on by the Bronco6G fan site, customers placing reservations are being told that deliveries won’t begin until June and that some people may not receive their 2021 model year Broncos until 2022.

Of course, this only applies to the midsize 2-door and 4-door Bronco trucks. So far, deliveries of the compact Bronco Sport crossover utility vehicle are still on target for late 2020.

