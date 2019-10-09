2021 Chevrolet Colorado pickup revealed with new styling

Chevrolet is traveling into the future.

The automaker has revealed the first of its upcoming 2021 Colorado pickups--with plenty of 2019 still to go.

The Colorado is getting its first major overhaul since being introduced in 2015. Chevrolet says it will include more distinctive styling across the model lineup as it looks to hold onto its position as the second best-selling midsize pickup behind the Toyota Tacoma amid new competition from Ford and Jeep.

Images of the top of the line high-performance ZR2 reveal a new, blacked-out grille stretching from hood to bumper with a CHEVROLET cutout across the center that resembles one offered on the latest full-size Silverado.

The company’s name is also stamped into the tailgate, where it replaces the bowtie logo on all trims.

Interior and technical details are still under wraps, but Chevy did confirm that the ZR2 will continue to feature its unique layout, which includes a wider track, increased ground clearance and special Multimatic-designed DSSV shock absorbers.

More information should be available when the 2021 Colorado ZR2 makes its public debut at November’s SEMA show in Las Vegas.

