Jeep Gladiator recalled for potential driveshaft failure

The Jeep Gladiator pickup is being recalled to repair a problem that could lead to a fractured driveshaft.

Cars.com reports that the action affects approximately 3,400 Gladiators that were delivered without grease in their monoblock joints, which could seize and cause the rear driveshaft to fracture and separate. No accidents related to the issue have been reported.

According to NHTSA, the vehicles were built from December 15, 2018 through June 25, 2019. A “stop-sale” has also been ordered for any Gladiators currently on dealer lots that fall under the recall. About five percent of the recalled trucks are suspected to be missing the grease.

The Wrangler-based Gladiator is Jeep’s most important new model this year and its first pickup since 1992. Over 7,000 were sold through June, which was when Fiat Chrysler filed its latest quarterly sales report. Affected owners will be notified, but can also search the NHTSA website for information using their vehicle's VIN.