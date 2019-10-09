Expand / Collapse search
©2019 FOX News Network, LLC.

Ford Ranger pickup modified for the military

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Ford Ranger is back for the first time since 2011, but its a very different truck than the one you remember and filled with the latest tech. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu went to Jamul, Calif., to find out if it's any good.

This Ford Ranger is ready to enlist.

(Ricardo)

Automotive engineering firm Ricardo has teamed up with Polaris to develop a militarized version of the midsized pickup.

Using a European spec Ranger, which is similar to the U.S. version, but with different chassis specifications and drivetrains, Ricardo added a full roll cage equipped with an integrated weapons mount; ballistic glass and floor protection; and heavy-duty bumpers, skid plates and side steps.

(Ricardo)

Ricardo also increased the vehicle’s water fording capability to an unspecified depth; updated the suspension, wheels and brakes to handle the extra weight while improving its overall performance; and installed an electrical system protected against electromagnetic interference.

FORD PATENTS CONVERTIBLE PICKUP ROOF

Polaris, which builds several light off-road military vehicles, contributed to the design of the onboard power management and communication systems integration, according to Ricardo.

Ricardo hasn’t confirmed any plans for production, but the company’s special vehicles director, Paul Tarry, said the Ranger demonstrates its ability to deliver a “cost-effective” production-based military machine.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu