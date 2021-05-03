Ultra-rare 1971 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda muscle car worth millions up for auction

France isn't exactly known for muscle cars, but it may soon be to thank for the most expensive one ever sold.

A rare 1971 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda Convertible is coming up for auction at the Mecum Auctions event in Indianapolis that has an estimated value of $6 million.

The Winchester Grey two-door was one of just 11 or 12 'Cuda Convertibles believed to have been ordered with the 426 Hemi V8 that year -- even Stellantis isn't sure which it is -- and one of three equipped with a four-speed manual transmission.

One of those cars was sold at a Mecum auction in 2014 for $3.5 million, which remains the record for what would be considered a traditional muscle car.

FOX NEWS CAR REVIEWS: THE 2021 DODGE DURANGO SRT HELLCAT

The one heading to Indy has taken a very circuitous route to get there. I was originally built as an export model and shipped to an owner in France, who kept it until 1993. It even has a metric odometer that currently reads 98,553 km.

The car has been owned by its seller for two decades and is being offered with full documentation backing up the claim that it still has its original numbers-matching engine and transmission, a trait that it shares with the $3.5 million example.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It also features a Sure Grip differential, power steering, power brakes, power windows and a Hurst pistol grip shifter.

The 'Cuda is scheduled to cross the block on Friday, May 21.