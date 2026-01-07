US forces attempting to board sanctioned Russian-flagged oil tanker in North Atlantic, sources say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. forces are attempting to board the Russian-flagged Marinera oil tanker in the North Atlantic Sea, sources told Fox News.

The news, first reported by Reuters, comes after the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Russia had sent a submarine and other naval assets to escort the tanker.

The vessel, previously operating under the name Bella 1, has spent more than two weeks attempting to slip past U.S. enforcement efforts targeting sanctioned oil shipments near Venezuela, the outlet reported.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.