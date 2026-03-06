Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Iran

Former Iranian minister praises Trump assassination fatwa as daughter lives in New York

Mottaki's daughter is married to Iranian diplomat serving at UN mission in New York

Efrat Lachter By Efrat Lachter Fox News
close
Mike Waltz fires back at Iranian ambassador at UN meeting Video

Mike Waltz fires back at Iranian ambassador at UN meeting

A verbal clash unfolded at the United Nations Security Council when Iran’s representative attempted to lecture U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz. (Video: UNTV.)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

While former Iranian Foreign Minister Manouchehr Mottaki praised in a Persian-language television interview the issuance of a fatwa calling for the killing of U.S. President Donald Trump, his daughter is living in New York City with her husband, an Iranian diplomat serving at the permanent mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations, Fox News digital confirmed.

Flag of Iran

The flag of Iran flutters in the wind outside of the IAEA headquarters during the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA's Board of Governors meeting at the agency's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on November 20, 2024.  (Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images)

Mottaki, who served as Iran’s foreign minister from 2005 to 2010 under then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and remains a prominent figure in Iran’s political establishment, said Iran’s Supreme Leader had determined that Trump was a criminal and suggested Iran’s judiciary should act, according to a video reviewed by Fox News Digital. 

He also described as a "brave and significant act" a religious ruling calling for the killing of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Iran's Former Foreign Minister Manouchehr Mottaki

Iran's former Foreign Minister Manouchehr Mottaki speaks during a news conference in Tbilisi Nov. 3, 2010.  (David Mdzinarishvili /Reuters)

Mottaki’s daughter, Zahra Assadi Nazari, is married to Nasser Assadi Nazari, who is listed as a third counselor at Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York.

The situation echoes previous controversies involving relatives of senior Iranian officials living in the United States. 

In January, Emory University dismissed Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, the daughter of Iranian official Ali Larijani, from a teaching position after protests over her employment at the university’s medical school.

On Sunday, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Saeid Iravani, sparred with U.S. envoy Mike Waltz during a Security Council session, telling the American ambassador to "be polite," a remark that drew a sharp rebuke.

MIKE WALTZ TURNS TABLES ON IRANIAN ENVOY AT HEATED UN MEETING

Former Iranian Foreign Minister Manouchehr Mottaki

Former Iranian Foreign Minister Manouchehr Mottaki speaks during Tehran's Friday prayers May 20, 2011.  (Morteza Nikoubazl/Reuters)

"I have one word only: I advise the representative of the United States to be polite," Iravani said during the meeting.

Moments later, Waltz responded: "Frankly, I’m not going to dignify this with another response, especially as this representative sits here in this body representing a regime that has killed tens of thousands of its own people and imprisoned many more simply for wanting freedom from your tyranny."

Fox News Digital contacted Iran’s mission to the United Nations asking whether it could confirm the relationship. The mission declined to comment.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani attends a United Nations Security Council meeting, after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran, at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S. Feb. 28, 2026. 

Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani attends a United Nations Security Council meeting, after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran, at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S. Feb. 28, 2026.  (Heather Khalifa/Reuters)

Fox News Digital also requested comment from the U.S. Mission to the United Nations regarding Mottaki’s remarks and the broader implications of a former senior Iranian official appearing to endorse violence against the sitting U.S. president while his immediate family resides in New York. No response was received by the time of publication.

Related Article

Emory fires Iranian official's daughter after campus protests over controversial hiring decision
Emory fires Iranian official's daughter after campus protests over controversial hiring decision

Efrat Lachter is a foreign correspondent for Fox News Digital covering international affairs and the United Nations. Follow her on X @efratlachter. Stories can be sent to efrat.lachter@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue