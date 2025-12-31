Expand / Collapse search
Venezuelan Political Crisis

Treasury targets oil traders, tankers accused of helping Maduro evade U.S. sanctions

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sanctions four Venezuelan oil companies and identifies tankers as blocked property

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Wednesday sanctioned four companies operating in Venezuela’s oil sector and identified four oil tankers as blocked property, saying the move targets oil traders involved in alleged sanctions-evasion that helps finance Nicolás Maduro’s regime.

Treasury said the vessels, some described as part of a "shadow fleet" serving Venezuela, "continue to provide financial resources that fuel Maduro’s illegitimate narco-terrorist regime" in Tuesday's press release.

"President Trump has been clear: We will not allow the illegitimate Maduro regime to profit from exporting oil while it floods the United States with deadly drugs," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. "The Treasury Department will continue to implement President Trump’s campaign of pressure on Maduro’s regime," he added.

Treasury said the sanctions block property and interests in property of the designated entities within U.S. jurisdiction and generally prohibits Americans from transactions involving them.

VENEZUELA ACCUSES US OF 'PIRACY' AFTER SEIZING MASSIVE OIL TANKER

Maduro Carcas Meeting

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro looks on during a meeting at the National Assembly in Caracas, Aug. 22, 2025.  (Juan Barreto/AFP via Getty Images)

The action follows U.S. measures against Venezuela’s state-run oil company Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA).

OFAC designated PDVSA in January 2019 under Executive Order 13850, and President Trump later took additional steps to block PDVSA in August 2019 under Executive Order 13884, Treasury said.

Treasury said Wednesday’s move also complements actions announced Dec. 11 and Dec. 19 targeting PDVSA-linked officials, associates and vessels.

SECOND TANKER SEIZED NEAR VENEZUELA AS US ENFORCES OIL BLOCKADE

An oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela

An oil tanker is seen anchored in Lake Maracaibo, Venezuela after loading crude oil at the Bajo Grande Refinery port.  (Jose Bula Urrutia/UCG/Universal Images Group/Getty Images)

OFAC designated Corniola Limited and Krape Myrtle Co LTD and identified the tanker NORD STAR as blocked property. OFAC also designated Winky International Limited and identified ROSALIND, also known as LUNAR TIDE, as blocked property. OFAC designated Aries Global Investment LTD and identified the tankers DELLA and VALIANT as blocked property, Treasury said.

Treasury said blocked property within U.S. jurisdiction must be reported to OFAC, and warned that violations of U.S. sanctions may result in civil or criminal penalties.

Scott Bessent fixing his glasses

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced additional sanctions against Maduro-linked actors on Wednesday. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Treasury said the goal of sanctions is to bring about a positive change in behavior, noting there is a formal process for seeking removal from an OFAC list consistent with U.S. law.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

