Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo picks new Vatican ambassador to US as Trump tensions mount over policies

The pope and the president have been at odds over immigration and US military actions

By Brie Stimson Fox News
Pope Leo XIV warns freedom of expression around the world is ‘rapidly shrinking’ Video

Pope Leo XIV warns freedom of expression around the world is ‘rapidly shrinking’

The ‘Outnumbered’ panel discusses Pope Leo XIV’s comments about the global status of free speech.

People Leo XIV on Saturday announced the appointment of the Vatican’s new ambassador, Apostolic Nuncio, to the U.S. to help manage strained relations with the Trump administration.

Italian Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, 68, a veteran Vatican diplomat who is currently ambassador to the United Nations, previously served as ambassador to the Philippines and Lebanon.

Caccia is replacing 80-year-old Cardinal Christophe Pierre, who is retiring.

"I receive this mission with both joy and a sense of trepidation," Caccia said after the appointment, according to the Vatican News. He added that his mission was "at the service of communion and peace," remembering that 2026 marks the 250th anniversary of the U.S.

Split of the pope and Trump

People Leo XIV on Saturday announced the appointment of the Vatican’s new ambassador, Apostolic Nuncio, to the U.S. to help manage strained relations with the Trump administration. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The pope and President Donald Trump have been at odds over key issues for the White House, including immigration and the war in Iran.

Pierre's ambassadorship was also at times at odds with the more conservative U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops while representing Pope Francis’ more progressive priorities.

"Stability and peace are not built with mutual threats, nor with weapons, which sow destruction, pain, and death, but only through a reasonable, authentic, and responsible dialogue," the American-born pope said on Sunday after the U.S. and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran, according to the outlet Chicago Catholic.

POPE LEO URGES DIALOGUE OVER MILITARY ACTION AFTER FAILED MADURO, TRUMP CALL

"Faced with the possibility of a tragedy of enormous proportions, I address to the parties involved a heartfelt appeal to assume the moral responsibility to stop the spiral of violence before it becomes an irreparable abyss," he added.

In early January, Leo also delivered a major policy speech, mostly in English, that came on the heels of the U.S. military action in Venezuela.

Gabriele Caccia

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia has been appointed by the pope as the new Vatican ambassador to the U.S.  (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"War is back in vogue and a zeal for war is spreading," the pope warned in the speech.

Trump called it a "great honor for our country" when Leo was elected pope last May after Pope Francis’ death, and when asked about Leo’s remarks earlier this year seemingly pressing him on policy, Trump told Politico he hadn’t seen the statements from the pontiff, but "I’m sure he’s a lovely man."

He also said that he had met with the pope’s brother, who he called "serious MAGA."

Last fall, the pope suggested that supporting the "inhuman treatment of immigrants in the United States" is not "pro-life," leaving White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt to "reject there was inhumane treatment of illegal immigrants in the United States under this administration."

the poep wearing white

The pope and the Trump administration have been at odds over immigration and U.S. military actions. (Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Rocco Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Leavitt, who is Catholic, added that the administration always tries to be as humane as possible while enforcing laws.

Archbishop Paul S. Coakley, current president of the U.S. conference, said after Caccia’s appointment: "On behalf of my brother bishops, I wish to extend our warmest welcome and our prayerful support to him as he carries out his responsibilities across the United States."

Trump won 59% of the Catholic vote in the 2024 election, according to Politico.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

