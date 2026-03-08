Expand / Collapse search
Terrorism

'Loud bang,' damage reported at US Embassy in Norway; police investigating

Norway officials deploy 'considerable resources' to investigate

By Eric Mack Fox News
Norwegian police are investigating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Oslo that caused no injuries and only minor damage.

Amid the war on Iran, the Norwegian Justice Minister Astri Aas-Hansen is deploying "considerable resources" to search for potential multiple perpetrators.

"This is an unacceptable incident that we are taking very seriously," she told Norwegian press agency NTB.

A "loud bang" was reported at the U.S. embassy in Oslo early Sunday morning at 1 a.m. local time (Saturday 7 p.m. ET), according to police, and eyewitnesses told Reuters that they saw thick smoke by the entrance of the consular section.

Investigation at US Embassy in Oslo, Norway

Norwegian police and technicians investigate an explosion at the U.S. Embassy in Oslo, Norway on Sunday morning.  (Hans O. Torgersen /NTB Scanpix via AP)

"There was a very thick layer of smoke on the street," said Sebastian Toerstad, 18, a high school student who drove past the embassy at the time of the explosion.

"There was some damage to the entrance."

No explosive devices had been found in the area, according to police.

"Investigations have been carried out at the scene with the aid of dogs, drones and a helicopter, searching for one or more potential perpetrators," the Oslo police department said in a statement.

PST, the Norwegian police security service, called in additional personnel following the incident but has not changed the country's terror threat level, according to communication adviser Martin Bernsen.

US Embassy Oslo

Norwegian police are outside the U.S. Embassy in Oslo, Norway in the early hours of Sunday, March 8, 2026, after reports of an explosion. (Javad Parsa/NTB Scanpix via AP)

PST operations manager Mikael Dellemyr does not "connect" the attack to U.S. bombings in the Middle East or terrorist or Iranian retaliation.

"It is far too early" in the investigation, he told Oslo's TV 2.

Fox News Digital reached out to the State Department for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.

Eric Mack is a writer for Fox News Digital covering breaking news.

