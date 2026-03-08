Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

War With Iran

CENTCOM issues safety warning to Iranian civilians as regime uses ‘heavily populated’ areas for launches

US says hundreds of ballistic missiles and thousands of drones fired since Operation Epic Fury began

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
close
Israel targets Iranian oil facilities near Tehran Video

Israel targets Iranian oil facilities near Tehran

Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson explains how the United States and Israel are averaging more strike sorties per day than the entire coalition during the Gulf War on ‘The Big Weekend Show.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on Sunday issued a safety warning to civilians in Iran, accusing the regime of launching military operations from densely populated areas and putting civilian lives at risk.

CENTCOM said Iranian forces are using "heavily populated" cities, including Dezful, Isfahan and Shiraz, to launch one-way attack drones and ballistic missiles. U.S. forces urged civilians in Iran to remain at home, warning that locations used for military purposes could lose protected status under international law and become legitimate targets.

"Iran’s terrorist regime is blatantly disregarding civilian lives by attacking Gulf partners while compromising the safety of their own people," Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM, said in a statement.

CENTCOM said U.S. forces take "every feasible precaution" to minimize civilian harm but cannot guarantee safety near facilities used by the Iranian regime for military purposes.

Bright trails from incoming projectiles cut across the night sky above Hebron as defensive systems attempt interceptions.

Missiles fired from Iran toward Israel streak across the sky over the West Bank city of Hebron as some are intercepted by Israeli air defense systems on March 7, 2026. (Wisam Hashlamoun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

CENTCOM's announcement said Tehran has launched hundreds of ballistic missiles and thousands of drones since the start of Operation Epic Fury on Feb. 28, though launch rates have declined as U.S. and partner forces have targeted Iran’s military capabilities.

Iran has targeted civilian airports and hotels across the Middle East as part of retaliatory attacks against several Gulf states including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain.

AMERICAN STUCK IN MIDDLE EAST ESCAPES IN RACE TO REACH CRITICALLY ILL HUSBAND IN CALIFORNIA

Twisted metal fragments from a downed projectile rest on the ground in a West Bank neighborhood after falling during a missile exchange.

Debris of a missile fired from Iran toward Israel lies in the Beni Zeid area near Ramallah in the West Bank on March 7, 2026. (Issam Rimawi/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The UAE’s Ministry of Defense on Sunday released footage of its air defenses intercepting and destroying Iranian drones.

The ministry said 17 ballistic missiles were detected, with 16 destroyed and one falling into the sea. 

Air defenses also detected 117 drones, intercepting 113 of them while four fell within the country’s territory.

STATE DEPARTMENT DEFENDS ‘PROACTIVE’ EVACUATION EFFORTS AGAINST DEMS' CLAIMS OF DIPLOMATIC CHAOS

Thick columns of smoke billow above buildings in Tehran after explosions rocked the city.

Plumes of smoke rise following reported explosions in Tehran, Iran, on March 2, 2026. (Sohrab/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Since the start of Iran’s attacks, the UAE says it has intercepted 221 ballistic missiles and 1,342 drones, along with eight cruise missiles.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian claimed on X that Iran has not attacked "friendly and neighboring countries," saying its strikes have been aimed at U.S. military bases and installations in the region.

Related Article

Iran proxies wage war on Israel, threaten US interests as Iraq slammed for not disarming them
Iran proxies wage war on Israel, threaten US interests as Iraq slammed for not disarming them

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue