CENTCOM issues safety warning to Iranian civilians as regime uses ‘heavily populated’ areas for launches

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on Sunday issued a safety warning to civilians in Iran, accusing the regime of launching military operations from densely populated areas and putting civilian lives at risk.

CENTCOM said Iranian forces are using "heavily populated" cities, including Dezful, Isfahan and Shiraz, to launch one-way attack drones and ballistic missiles. U.S. forces urged civilians in Iran to remain at home, warning that locations used for military purposes could lose protected status under international law and become legitimate targets.

"Iran’s terrorist regime is blatantly disregarding civilian lives by attacking Gulf partners while compromising the safety of their own people," Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM, said in a statement.

CENTCOM said U.S. forces take "every feasible precaution" to minimize civilian harm but cannot guarantee safety near facilities used by the Iranian regime for military purposes.

CENTCOM's announcement said Tehran has launched hundreds of ballistic missiles and thousands of drones since the start of Operation Epic Fury on Feb. 28, though launch rates have declined as U.S. and partner forces have targeted Iran’s military capabilities.

Iran has targeted civilian airports and hotels across the Middle East as part of retaliatory attacks against several Gulf states including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain.

The UAE’s Ministry of Defense on Sunday released footage of its air defenses intercepting and destroying Iranian drones.

The ministry said 17 ballistic missiles were detected, with 16 destroyed and one falling into the sea.

Air defenses also detected 117 drones, intercepting 113 of them while four fell within the country’s territory.

Since the start of Iran’s attacks, the UAE says it has intercepted 221 ballistic missiles and 1,342 drones, along with eight cruise missiles.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian claimed on X that Iran has not attacked "friendly and neighboring countries," saying its strikes have been aimed at U.S. military bases and installations in the region.