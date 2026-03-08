Balkans on edge: Kosovo political crisis sparks fears of renewed instability

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Balkan nation of Kosovo is facing a constitutional crisis after a deadline passed for electing a new head of state. Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani, an ally of President Donald Trump, dissolved parliament and called for snap elections.

With conflicts raging around the globe and pressure on the NATO contingent based in the West Balkan nation to keep the peace, Osmani told reporters that "precisely because the geopolitical situation is that complex, it is important to finish this electoral process which is coming up. It is very hard now to imagine what will happen next," she said, according to Kiro7.

Trump recently praised Kosovo’s president for the "great job" she is doing in her country in a February speech. Osmani accepted an invitation from Trump to join the Board of Peace in January and has pledged resources to the International Stabilization Force for Gaza.

Kosovo faces another possible domestic change that could impact Osmani’s standing. There is chatter of an impending reduction or reorganization of the international NATO peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, KFOR which has been in place since 1999 to stabilize the country following war in the Balkans.

The commander of the peacekeeping force, Maj. Gen. Özkan Ulutaş, said in February that the U.S. does not plan to reduce its troop numbers in Kosovo, according to Reporteri. About 600 American troops are currently deployed in the country.

Following Kosovo’s declaration of independence from Serbia in 2008, tensions between the countries have remained high.

Former Albanian Prime Minister Pandeli Majko told Fox News Digital that "Kosovo needs governance and then a compromise for the election of the president," Majko said. He said he "hopes that the Constitutional Court will provide a solution."

The Kosovo Parliament has been besieged by stalemate for more than a year. Balkan Insight reported that a February 2025 poll failed to result in the formation of a government. Snap elections in December resulted in a win for the Vetevendosje party of Prime Minister Albin Kurti, but the party could not garner enough support from the opposition to elect a president.

Friday’s vote failed because the session fell 14 members short of a quorum. Opposition members boycotted the vote because they did not support Kurti’s nominee, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of Kosovo Glauk Konjufca.

Osmani met with opposition party leaders Friday, a meeting Kurti chose not to attend. The prime minister said that "there should be a failure to elect a president in the third round before dissolving parliament and going to new elections."

Kurti’s party has appealed to the Constitutional Court for a review of the constitutionality of the election process, according to the European Western Balkans site.

New elections may be held as early as April 5, opposition leader Ramush Haradinaj suggested.

Majko told Fox News Digital that he does not see the debate between the parties as a problem, explaining that their ranking in the elections would not change even if they were held again. He said the idea of early elections is an exhausting political crisis that does not produce solutions.