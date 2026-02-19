Expand / Collapse search
Iran

NATO country orders citizens to immediately evacuate Iran, warning 'possibility of a conflict is very real'

Donald Tusk says evacuation may become impossible 'in a few, a dozen, or several dozen hours'

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
Sen Ted Cruz says he hopes Iran's Khamenei has ‘more sense’ than Maduro Video

Sen Ted Cruz says he hopes Iran's Khamenei has ‘more sense’ than Maduro

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, predicts the outcome of tension with the Iranian regime on ‘Hannity.’

NATO country and U.S. ally Poland warned its citizens Thursday to immediately flee Iran, with its prime minister saying the "possibility of a conflict is very real." 

The remarks from Donald Tusk come as the U.S. has been bolstering its military presence in the Middle East, with tensions escalating over Iran’s nuclear program

"Please leave Iran immediately and under no circumstances travel to this country," Tusk said Thursday in the town of Zielonka outside of Warsaw, according to Turkey’s Anadolu Agency. "I do not want to alarm anyone, but we all know what I am referring to. The possibility of a conflict is very real." 

"In a few, a dozen, or several dozen hours, evacuation may no longer be possible," Tusk reportedly added.

RUSSIA URGES IRAN, ‘ALL PARTIES' IN MIDDLE EAST TO SHOW RESTRAINT AMID US MILITARY BUILDUP

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk watches weapons test

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, center, followed by Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, watches an open test of unmanned weapon systems conducted by the Polish Armaments Group at the Military Institute of Armament Technology training ground in Zielonka, near Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.  (Aleksander Kalka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The world’s largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, and its strike group are moving from the Caribbean toward the Middle East.  

The move would place two aircraft carriers and their accompanying warships in the region.  

WORLD'S LARGEST AIRCRAFT CARRIER HEADS TO MIDDLE EAST AS IRAN NUCLEAR TENSIONS SPIKE DRAMATICALLY

USS Gerald R. Ford travels in North Sea

The world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, was seen in the North Sea during the NATO Neptune Strike 2025 exercise in September 2025. (Jonathan Klein/AFP via Getty Images)

The USS Abraham Lincoln and three guided-missile destroyers arrived in the Middle East more than two weeks ago.   

On Wednesday, U.S. Central Command posted photos showing F/A-18 Super Hornets landing on the decks of the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea.

US fighter jet lands on USS Abraham Lincoln

F/A-18 Super Hornets from Strike Fighter Squadron 14 land on the deck of USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea in this image released Wednesday, Feb. 18, by U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Central Command)

"When launched from a catapult on an aircraft carrier, the Super Hornet can go from a full stop to airborne in under 3 seconds," CENTCOM said. 

Fox News Digital’s Greg Wehner contributed to this report. 

