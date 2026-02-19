NATO country orders citizens to immediately evacuate Iran, warning 'possibility of a conflict is very real'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NATO country and U.S. ally Poland warned its citizens Thursday to immediately flee Iran, with its prime minister saying the "possibility of a conflict is very real."

The remarks from Donald Tusk come as the U.S. has been bolstering its military presence in the Middle East, with tensions escalating over Iran’s nuclear program.

"Please leave Iran immediately and under no circumstances travel to this country," Tusk said Thursday in the town of Zielonka outside of Warsaw, according to Turkey’s Anadolu Agency. "I do not want to alarm anyone, but we all know what I am referring to. The possibility of a conflict is very real."

"In a few, a dozen, or several dozen hours, evacuation may no longer be possible," Tusk reportedly added.

The world’s largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, and its strike group are moving from the Caribbean toward the Middle East.

The move would place two aircraft carriers and their accompanying warships in the region.

The USS Abraham Lincoln and three guided-missile destroyers arrived in the Middle East more than two weeks ago.

On Wednesday, U.S. Central Command posted photos showing F/A-18 Super Hornets landing on the decks of the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea.

"When launched from a catapult on an aircraft carrier, the Super Hornet can go from a full stop to airborne in under 3 seconds," CENTCOM said.

Fox News Digital’s Greg Wehner contributed to this report.