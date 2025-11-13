Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

State Department

State Department warns Americans in Japan as deadly bear attacks kill 13 people since April: 'Be diligent'

Thirteen people have been killed by bears in Japan since April, U.S. officials issued a security alert and Japanese authorities deployed troops to affected regions

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
The State Department is warning Americans in Japan to be aware of their surroundings amid an increase in bear sightings after 13 people have been killed by bears in the country since April. 

Japanese officials have closed Maruyama Park in Sapporo, which is adjacent to the U.S. Consulate General, for two weeks following a bear sighting in the park, a State Department alert said Wednesday. 

"Bear sightings and attacks have increased in parts of Japan, especially in municipalities close to or adjacent to populated zones," the alert states. "Although the Consulate is located outside of the park, we encourage all visitors for routine or other services to be diligent and aware of your surroundings."

HIKER'S FRIEND WATCHES IN HORROR AS BROWN BEAR DRAGS MAN INTO BUSHES ON MOUNTAIN: REPORT

A sign warning tourists and locals to beware of bears in Japan.

A warning sign at the closed walking trail to the observatory in the Shirakawago district, a UNESCO World Heritage site, Oct. 7, 2025, in Hida, Gifu Prefecture of Japan. The State Department issued a warning Wednesday to Americans about bear sightings in Japan.  (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

JAPAN DEPLOYS MILITARY AFTER RECORD BEAR ATTACKS ACROSS COUNTRY

Since April, 13 people have been killed by bears in Japan, AFP reported. 

In response, Japan deployed troops to the northern Akita region Nov. 8 after the most recent attack there. 

TRAGEDY STRIKES AT POPULAR NATIONAL PARK AS CLIMBER MEETS FATAL END ON MOUNTAIN

A hiker was found dead on Friday in Japan after a brown bear allegedly attacked and dragged him into the bushes.

A hiker was found dead in August in Japan after a brown bear attacked and dragged him into the bushes, authorities said.  (iStock)

The troops didn't carry firearms and did not harm any bears, AFP reported. 

Instead, they carried bear sprays, sticks, shields, goggles, bullet-proof jackets and net launchers in an attempt to restore a sense of safety in the area. 

A poor acorn harvest resulted in a boom to Japan's bear population as they moved closer to residential areas to seek out food.

A Japanese soldier

A member of the Japan Self-Defense Forces stands next to military vehicles during a practice setting up a bear trap in Kazuno, Akita Prefecture, Japan, Nov. 5, 2025. (Tom Bateman/Reuters)

Residential areas in Hokkaido and Akita have also reported bear sightings, which could lead to more park closures, the alert said.

The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo urged Americans to avoid areas where bears have been seen and to report sightings to authorities. 

