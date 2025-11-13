State Department warns Americans in Japan as deadly bear attacks kill 13 people since April: 'Be diligent'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The State Department is warning Americans in Japan to be aware of their surroundings amid an increase in bear sightings after 13 people have been killed by bears in the country since April.

Japanese officials have closed Maruyama Park in Sapporo, which is adjacent to the U.S. Consulate General, for two weeks following a bear sighting in the park, a State Department alert said Wednesday.

"Bear sightings and attacks have increased in parts of Japan, especially in municipalities close to or adjacent to populated zones," the alert states. "Although the Consulate is located outside of the park, we encourage all visitors for routine or other services to be diligent and aware of your surroundings."

Since April, 13 people have been killed by bears in Japan, AFP reported.

In response, Japan deployed troops to the northern Akita region Nov. 8 after the most recent attack there.

The troops didn't carry firearms and did not harm any bears, AFP reported.

Instead, they carried bear sprays, sticks, shields, goggles, bullet-proof jackets and net launchers in an attempt to restore a sense of safety in the area.

A poor acorn harvest resulted in a boom to Japan's bear population as they moved closer to residential areas to seek out food.

Residential areas in Hokkaido and Akita have also reported bear sightings, which could lead to more park closures, the alert said.

The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo urged Americans to avoid areas where bears have been seen and to report sightings to authorities.