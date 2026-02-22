1 dead, dozens injured in 'terrorist attack' in Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian authorities detained a suspect accused of carrying out a deadly "terrorist attack" in central Lviv that killed one police officer and injured 25 others, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday.

Zelenskyy said in a post on X that Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko had reported the detention following the early-morning attack.

"My condolences to the family and loved ones... All necessary resources have been provided to the investigation. The required procedural actions involving the detainee are ongoing. The Ministry of Internal Affairs will provide further updates as needed," he wrote.

Ukraine’s National Police said in a post on Telegram that authorities initially received a message around 12:30 a.m. about a break-in at a store on Danylyshyn Street.

UKRAINE ARRESTS BRITISH SUSPECT WHO ALLEGEDLY AIDED RUSSIA’S FSB IN ASSASSINATION PLAN

After the first patrol police crew arrived at the scene, an explosion occurred. A second blast followed after another patrol unit responded.

Officials said preliminary findings indicate improvised explosive devices hidden inside garbage bins detonated in the city center.

Police launched a large-scale operation after the blasts, deploying explosives technicians, canine units and other specialized teams.

RUSSIA FIRES NEW BALLISTIC MISSILE AT UKRAINE, KILLING AT LEAST FOUR

The National Police said 23-year-old policewoman Victoria Shpylka was killed in the explosion, while 25 people suffered injuries of varying severity. Eleven victims were hospitalized, including six law enforcement officers who are in serious condition.

A 33-year-old woman from the Rivne region was detained several hours later in the border area of Stary Sambir in connection with the attack.

AS WAR LOSSES NEAR 2 MILLION, RUSSIA ACCUSED OF TRAFFICKING FOREIGN RECRUITS FROM AFRICA, ASIA

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators allege she acted at the direction of a "curator" linked to Russian special services and manufactured and planted the explosive devices.

"There is every reason to believe that the crime was committed on the order of Russia. It is not the first time that the enemy purposefully creates death traps for Ukrainian law enforcement officers. And at the same time uses our recruited citizens," said Klymenko.