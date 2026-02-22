Expand / Collapse search
1 dead, dozens injured in 'terrorist attack' in Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

Improvised explosive devices hidden in garbage bins killed a 23-year-old police officer

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Ukrainian authorities detained a suspect accused of carrying out a deadly "terrorist attack" in central Lviv that killed one police officer and injured 25 others, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday.

Zelenskyy said in a post on X that Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko had reported the detention following the early-morning attack.

"My condolences to the family and loved ones... All necessary resources have been provided to the investigation. The required procedural actions involving the detainee are ongoing. The Ministry of Internal Affairs will provide further updates as needed," he wrote.

Ukraine’s National Police said in a post on Telegram that authorities initially received a message around 12:30 a.m. about a break-in at a store on Danylyshyn Street.

Police officers guard a cordoned-off downtown street following deadly blasts in Lviv.

Police officers stand at the site of explosions in downtown Lviv, Ukraine, on Feb. 22, 2026. (Anastasiia Smolienko/Reuters)

After the first patrol police crew arrived at the scene, an explosion occurred. A second blast followed after another patrol unit responded.

Officials said preliminary findings indicate improvised explosive devices hidden inside garbage bins detonated in the city center. 

Police launched a large-scale operation after the blasts, deploying explosives technicians, canine units and other specialized teams.

Emergency responders gather outside damaged storefronts in Lviv after deadly nighttime explosions.

Emergency services work at the scene after explosions killed a 23-year-old policewoman and injured 24 people in Lviv, Ukraine, on Feb. 22, 2026. (Olena Znak/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The National Police said 23-year-old policewoman Victoria Shpylka was killed in the explosion, while 25 people suffered injuries of varying severity. Eleven victims were hospitalized, including six law enforcement officers who are in serious condition.

A 33-year-old woman from the Rivne region was detained several hours later in the border area of Stary Sambir in connection with the attack.

Ukrainian police officers cordon off a street near damaged storefronts after a deadly nighttime blast in Lviv.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers secure the area after an explosion rocked a shop in Lviv, Ukraine, on Feb. 22, 2026. (Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP via Getty Images)

Investigators allege she acted at the direction of a "curator" linked to Russian special services and manufactured and planted the explosive devices.

"There is every reason to believe that the crime was committed on the order of Russia. It is not the first time that the enemy purposefully creates death traps for Ukrainian law enforcement officers. And at the same time uses our recruited citizens," said Klymenko.

