Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

World

Truck smashes into famed synagogue, police charge man with hate crime: 'Very distressing'

Officials say suspect in custody after incident damages Jewish place of worship

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Ex-Australian official says extremist threats against Jews were ignored Video

Ex-Australian official says extremist threats against Jews were ignored

Former Australian minister and MP Josh Frydenberg says delayed action let incitement and violence against Jewish Australians grow.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man has been criminally charged after allegedly damaging the famed Brisbane Synagogue in Australia on Friday night.

A 32-year-old Sunnybank man, whose name has not yet been released, is charged with willful damage, serious vilification or hate crime, dangerous operation of a vehicle, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of utensils or pipes etc. for use, according to a statement from Queensland Police.

Authorities said just after 7:15 p.m. local time Friday, a black Toyota Hilux utility truck struck and knocked down the gates of the synagogue, located on Margaret Street, before leaving the scene.

Police quickly tracked down the car and took the driver into custody without incident.

Street view of the Brisbane Synagogue

The Brisbane Synagogue in Brisbane, Australia, was rammed by a small truck late Friday. (Google Maps)

MISSISSIPPI SYNAGOGUE ARSON SUSPECT'S DAD TURNS HIM IN AFTER LAUGHING CONFESSION, FBI SAYS

No one was injured during the incident, according to officials.

The suspect, who is believed to have acted alone, will face Brisbane Magistrates Court on Saturday.

There is no ongoing threat to the community.

Brisbane city skyline

According to Queensland police, the suspect is facing several charges, including a hate crime. (Robbie Stephenson/PA Images via Getty Images)

AUSTRALIA HANUKKAH TERROR ATTACK SUSPECT SEEN FOR FIRST TIME IN PRISON

"The Queensland Police Service is focused on ensuring community safety and continues to support and engage with all local religious communities," the agency wrote.

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli said he was briefed on the incident, noting the incident was "very distressing for the Jewish community in Queensland."

Northwestern antisemitism

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli called the incident "very distressing for the Jewish community in Queensland."

Crisafulli added he spoke with Jewish leaders, as well as police, and assured Queenslanders the incident is being taken seriously.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is another signal as to why we have put strong laws before Parliament to protect all people where they worship," Crisafulli wrote in a statement on X. "We are going through the process and I fully intend to have them passed during the next sitting of Parliament."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

Close modal

Continue