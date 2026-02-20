Truck smashes into famed synagogue, police charge man with hate crime: 'Very distressing'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man has been criminally charged after allegedly damaging the famed Brisbane Synagogue in Australia on Friday night.

A 32-year-old Sunnybank man, whose name has not yet been released, is charged with willful damage, serious vilification or hate crime, dangerous operation of a vehicle, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of utensils or pipes etc. for use, according to a statement from Queensland Police.

Authorities said just after 7:15 p.m. local time Friday, a black Toyota Hilux utility truck struck and knocked down the gates of the synagogue, located on Margaret Street, before leaving the scene.

Police quickly tracked down the car and took the driver into custody without incident.

No one was injured during the incident, according to officials.

The suspect, who is believed to have acted alone, will face Brisbane Magistrates Court on Saturday.

There is no ongoing threat to the community.

"The Queensland Police Service is focused on ensuring community safety and continues to support and engage with all local religious communities," the agency wrote.

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli said he was briefed on the incident, noting the incident was "very distressing for the Jewish community in Queensland."

Crisafulli added he spoke with Jewish leaders, as well as police, and assured Queenslanders the incident is being taken seriously.

"This is another signal as to why we have put strong laws before Parliament to protect all people where they worship," Crisafulli wrote in a statement on X. "We are going through the process and I fully intend to have them passed during the next sitting of Parliament."

