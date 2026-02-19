Expand / Collapse search
Iran

Russia urges Iran, 'all parties' in Middle East to show restraint amid US military buildup

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks as USS Gerald R Ford moves to join USS Abraham Lincoln already in the region

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
Former CIA chief Dan Hoffman on potential US-Iran war Video

Russia warned Iran and "all parties in the region to exercise restraint and caution" Thursday amid a U.S. military buildup in the Middle East. 

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remark as the world’s largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, and its strike group are moving from the Caribbean toward the Middle East. 

"Russia continues to develop relations with Iran, and in doing so, we call on our Iranian friends and all parties in the region to exercise restraint and caution, and we urge them to prioritize political and diplomatic means in resolving any problems," Peskov said Thursday, according to Reuters. 

"Right now, we are indeed seeing an unprecedented escalation of tensions in the region. But we still expect that political and diplomatic means and negotiations will continue to prevail in the search for a settlement," he added.

WORLD'S LARGEST AIRCRAFT CARRIER HEADS TO MIDDLE EAST AS IRAN NUCLEAR TENSIONS SPIKE DRAMATICALLY

US fighter jet takes off from USS Gerald R. Ford

A F-18E fighter jet takes off from aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford as it sails during NATO Neptune Strike 2025 exercise on Sept. 24, 2025, in the North Sea. (Jonathan Klein/AFP via Getty Images)

The move of the USS Gerald R. Ford would place two aircraft carriers and their accompanying warships in the region. The USS Abraham Lincoln and three guided-missile destroyers arrived in the Middle East more than two weeks ago. 

Negotiations between the United States and Iran over the latter’s nuclear program advanced Tuesday toward what Tehran described as the beginning of a potential framework, but sharp public divisions between the two sides underscored how far apart they remain. 

IRAN FIRES LIVE MISSILES INTO STRAIT OF HORMUZ AS TRUMP ENVOYS ARRIVE FOR NUCLEAR TALKS

the USS Gerald Ford

The USS Gerald R. Ford is heading toward the Middle East as tensions with Iran escalate and President Donald Trump demands full nuclear dismantlement.  (Jonathan Klein/AFP via Getty Images)

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said the two sides reached a "general agreement on a number of guiding principles" and agreed to begin drafting text for a possible agreement, with plans to exchange drafts and schedule a third round of talks.  

Yet Washington has publicly insisted that any agreement must result in the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program — including its enrichment capacity — along with limits on Tehran’s ballistic missile program and an end to its support for allied militant groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

USS Gerald R. Ford travels in North Sea

The world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, is seen in the North Sea during NATO Neptune Strike 2025 exercise in September 2025. (Jonathan Klein/AFP via Getty Images)

Those demands go well beyond temporary enrichment pauses or technical adjustments. 

Fox News Digital’s Greg Wehner and Morgan Phillips contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

