Potential US military strikes on Iran could target specific individuals, pursue regime change: report

Potential U.S. military strikes on Iran could target specific individuals and even pursue regime change, a report said.

Two U.S. officials who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity reportedly said those are options that have emerged in the planning stage, if ordered by President Donald Trump. They did not say which individuals could be targeted, but Trump, notably, in 2020 ordered the U.S. military attack that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force.

Trump already said Friday that he is "considering" a limited military strike on Iran to pressure its leaders into a deal over its nuclear program, when asked by a reporter at the White House.

Last week, when questioned if he wanted regime change in Iran, the president said, "Well it seems like that would be the best thing that could happen."

Trump on Thursday suggested the window for a breakthrough is narrowing in talks with Iran, indicating Tehran has no more than "10, 15 days, pretty much maximum" to reach an agreement.

"We’re either going to get a deal, or it’s going to be unfortunate for them," he said.

A Middle Eastern source with knowledge of the negotiations told Fox News Digital this week that Tehran understands how close the risk of war feels and is unlikely to deliberately provoke Trump at this stage.

However, the source said Iran cannot accept limitations on its short-range missile program, describing the issue as a firm red line set by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iranian negotiators are not authorized to cross that boundary, and conceding on missiles would be viewed internally as equivalent to losing a war.

The source indicated there may be more flexibility about uranium enrichment parameters if sanctions relief is part of the equation.

Fox News’ Emma Bussey and Efrat Lachter contributed to this report.