Disasters

Photos capture devastation after Chile truck explosion kills at least 4, damages at least 50 vehicles

Chile President Gabriel Boric deployed government teams to protect population from smoke following the incident in Santiago

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
Images revealed extensive damage following a truck explosion in Chile on Thursday that reportedly left four people dead and damaged at least 50 vehicles. 

The blast in Chile’s capital of Santiago happened after a truck transporting liquid gas overturned and exploded, Reuters reported, citing local authorities. 

The incident left another 17 people injured and prosecutors are examining what led to the accident, Reuters added. 

Photos taken at the scene showed firefighters working to put out flames. In one image, rows of cars parked in a nearby lot were shown burned from the explosion.

Firefighters put out fire following truck explosion in Chile

A drone view shows firefighters working at the site of a deadly explosion, in Santiago, Chile, on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.  (Pablo Sanhueza/Reuters)

Firefighters said the blast damaged at least 50 vehicles and its effects were felt up to 650 feet from the scene, according to Reuters. 

Vehicles burned in Chile following deadly truck explosion

A drone view shows burned vehicles near the site of the deadly explosion in Santiago. (Pablo Sanhueza/Reuters)

"Government teams are deployed and working together with the competent institutions to protect the population due to the smoke in the area," Chile President Gabriel Boric wrote on X.

Firefighters put out blaze following truck explosion in Chile

Firefighters work at the site of a deadly explosion in Santiago, Chile, on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.  (Pablo Sanhueza/Reuters)

"My solidarity and condolences to the families and loved ones of the people who unfortunately died in this tragedy, and much strength to the injured so that they have a speedy recovery," he added. 

Blast site in Chile following truck explosion

The effects of the blast could be felt up to 650 feet from the scene of the accident in Santiago, Chile, officials said. (Pablo Sanhueza/Reuters/TPX Images of the Day)

Five of those injured were in serious condition, Reuters reported, citing Claudio Orrego, the governor of the Santiago metropolitan region. 

