Photos capture devastation after Chile truck explosion kills at least 4, damages at least 50 vehicles

Images revealed extensive damage following a truck explosion in Chile on Thursday that reportedly left four people dead and damaged at least 50 vehicles.

The blast in Chile’s capital of Santiago happened after a truck transporting liquid gas overturned and exploded, Reuters reported, citing local authorities.

The incident left another 17 people injured and prosecutors are examining what led to the accident, Reuters added.

Photos taken at the scene showed firefighters working to put out flames. In one image, rows of cars parked in a nearby lot were shown burned from the explosion.

Firefighters said the blast damaged at least 50 vehicles and its effects were felt up to 650 feet from the scene, according to Reuters.

"Government teams are deployed and working together with the competent institutions to protect the population due to the smoke in the area," Chile President Gabriel Boric wrote on X.

"My solidarity and condolences to the families and loved ones of the people who unfortunately died in this tragedy, and much strength to the injured so that they have a speedy recovery," he added.

Five of those injured were in serious condition, Reuters reported, citing Claudio Orrego, the governor of the Santiago metropolitan region.