Truck caught on camera plowing into famed Australian synagogue in alleged hate crime

Newly released video shows the moment a man allegedly plowed into the famed Brisbane Synagogue in Australia on Friday, before speeding off into the night.

The suspect, a 32-year-old Sunnybank man whose name has not been released, is charged with willful damage, serious vilification or hate crime, dangerous operation of a vehicle, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of utensils or pipes for use, according to Queensland Police.

Authorities said the attack happened just after 7:15 p.m. local time Friday, when a black Toyota Hilux utility truck struck and knocked down the gates of the synagogue, located on Margaret Street.

Footage shows the truck driving in front of the place of worship, and then suddenly stopping and backing up into the gates, knocking one side down.

The driver could then be seen putting the vehicle back into drive and speeding away in the same direction.

Police quickly tracked down the car and took the driver into custody without incident.

No one was injured during the incident, officials said.

The suspect, who is believed to have acted alone, is scheduled to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The incident came two months after a father and son allegedly carried out Australia's deadliest terror attack, targeting a Jewish "Hanukkah by the Sea" celebration at Bondi Beach on Dec. 14.

Naveed Akram, 24, and his father, Sajid Akram, 50, are accused of killing 15 people and wounding dozens of others.

Sajid Akram was killed, and Naveed Akram was critically injured in a gun battle with police at the scene.

Naveed Akram is charged with one count of committing a terrorist act, 15 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and additional firearms and explosives offenses, according to the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions' website.

Weeks after the massacre, police clashed with anti-Israel demonstrators as Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Australia.

At least 27 people were arrested, including 10 for allegedly assaulting officers, after violence broke out as authorities attempted to clear thousands of protesters gathered near Sydney's Town Hall, according to officials.

Herzog warned of rising antisemitism during the visit, calling it a global emergency, and defended Israel’s actions in Gaza when asked about the protests.

Fox News Digital's Efrat Lachter and The Associated Press contributed to this report.