Netflix documentary claims Madeleine McCann is still alive; top cop says, 'we'll find out'

A top child protection cop insists the 12-year mystery of missing Madeleine McCann will be solved.

The claim will be made in a bombshell new Netflix documentary to be released this week.

"The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann" features 40 experts and key figures in the case, some of whom argue the three-year-old was abducted by a people-trafficking gang and taken to another foreign country. But the series, which will be released Friday and took two years to make, also delivers a message of hope, with police claiming they will still solve the 12-year-old mystery.

Jim Gamble, the top child protection cop in the UK’s first Maddie investigation, says: “I absolutely believe that in my lifetime we will find out what has happened to Madeleine McCann.

“There’s huge hope to be had with the advances in technology. Year on year DNA is getting better. Year on year other techniques, including facial recognition, are getting better.

“And as we use that technology to revisit and review that which we captured in the past, there’s every likelihood that something we already know will slip into position.”

The documentary also claims Madeleine is likely to have been kept alive by child traffickers because, as a middle-class British girl, she would be more financially valuable.

Julian Peribanez, the private investigator hired by the McCanns, explains: “They usually go for lower-class kids from third world countries — that’s the main supplier of these gangs.

“The value that Madeleine had was really high because if they took her it’s because they were going to get a lot of money.”

