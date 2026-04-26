Jennifer Lopez sends fans into a frenzy as she shows off chiseled abs in gym selfies

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Jennifer Lopez had fans in a frenzy after sharing sizzling selfies from the gym.

The actress and singer showcased her chiseled abs in a tiny crop top and low-rise leggings.

The mother of two, who captioned the trio of images in the Instagram carousel with a simple emoji of a flexed armed muscle, took the mirror photos during a break in her workout.

Lopez wowed in the long-sleeve low-cut crop top, paired with black leggings that put her toned mid-section on full display.

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One fan wrote: "YOU LOOK STUNNING. MY INSPIRATION FOREVER," while another said: "You're PERFECT goddesssss!"

"Now that's the hotness right there!" someone else penned, as another said: "THAT ABS IS ALL I WANT FOR SUMMER LOVE YOU JENN!"

"Aging like the best fine wine," another said.

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Her gym session comes just weeks after her surprise appearance at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, CA.

On Saturday, April 11, Lopez appeared on stage with David Guetta during his set.

Guetta teased her appearance by putting an image of her on the screen and playing a short excerpt of her song "Waiting For Tonight."

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"I invited a friend, and it’s her very, very first Coachella," Guetta told the crowd, according to People.

"Make some noise for Jennifer Lopez!" he added.

Lopez and Guetta performed their new song, "Save Me Tonight" to the shocked crowd.

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Lopez wowed in a striking silver bodysuit that featured a plunging neckline.

The crystal-covered metallic daring one-piece was paired with white and silver thigh-high boots.

In October, Lopez opened up about why her most recent divorce ended up being "the best thing" for her.

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During an interview on SiriusXM's "Howard Stern Show," the star discussed her 2024 divorce from Ben Affleck, detailing what she learned from the split.

"When I got divorced this last time, it was the best thing that ever happened to me," she explained. "Because it really made me journey into — I mean, I had a religious coach. I had a therapist, a couple's therapist, an individual therapist. I had a coach to understand addiction. I had everything. I was like, 'I'm gonna f---in' figure this s--- out if it kills me.'"

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The "Hustlers" star has been married four times, most notably to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, and to Affleck from 2022 to 2024.

"What I learned, it's not that I'm not lovable — it's that they're not capable... They don't have it in them," she explained, adding, "And they gave me what they had. They gave me all of it, every time. All the rings, all the things I could ever want. The houses, the rings, the marriage. All of it. But.…"

After working through her divorce, Lopez noted she is "able to sit here in a much more self-assured, self-aware way" and reflect on everything that has happened in her life.

"Whether my mother, my father, in my own life, how I learned to love, how I felt neglected — all the things that are in your head as a person — and know who I am and just really appreciate that person," she said. "[I] feel really comfortable and good in being myself, all the good parts and all the kind of complicated things."