Late-spring freeze devastates Northeast farms, threatening peach and apple crops

Farmers across the Northeast are facing devastating losses after a rare late-April freeze destroyed hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crops, wiping out entire apple and peach harvests in some areas.

At Terhune Orchards in Princeton, New Jersey, orchard owner Tannwen Mount says the damage is unlike anything her family has experienced before.

"It was really a catastrophic loss for our whole region, not just here at Terhune Orchards," Mount said.

Usually, spring at the orchard is marked by budding apple trees and the beginning of a busy growing season. But this year, many trees are showing little sign of life after temperatures plunged during a critical stage of crop development.

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Agriculture officials say the freeze hit at nearly the worst possible moment.

"This is what we call a generational freeze," said New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Ed Wengryn. "Almost like a hundred-year storm — almost a perfect event."

According to the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, farmers across the state lost an estimated $300 million worth of fruit crops because of the freeze. Apples and peaches were among the hardest hit.

Mount says the widespread nature of the damage makes this season especially difficult.

"Never have we lost multiple crops all at once for the season," she said.

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The freeze also impacted neighboring Pennsylvania, one of the nation’s top peach-producing states, raising concerns about reduced fruit supplies throughout the Northeast and beyond.

"There’s just not going to be any peaches from this region," Wengryn warned.

In response to the losses, New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill has requested federal disaster relief to help struggling farmers stay afloat.

State officials say low-interest federal loans could provide critical support as growers attempt to recover from a season with little or no fruit to sell.

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"It’s an inexpensive source of money to help pay your bills and kind of carry you through this growing season," Wengryn explained. "Because you're not going to have a product to sell to get your next year going."

Despite the damage, some farmers are finding ways to adapt.

At Terhune Orchards, Mount says surviving crops like strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and vegetables could help offset some of the losses.

"We’re in the middle of our strawberry season. Blueberries and blackberries look great, and this is the year for pick-your-own vegetables," Mount said. "So we’re doing things a little bit different."

She’s also encouraging consumers to support local agriculture during a difficult year for farmers across the region.

"This is the year to really support your local farmers," Mount said. "Come out and buy local produce."

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The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced relief assistance for Pennsylvania farmers affected by the freeze. USDA officials say New Jersey’s request is still under review.